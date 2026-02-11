Previous
a fine place for a pint by cam365pix
a fine place for a pint

Met my son after he finished work for a pint in the Orchard pub, close to Bristol harbourside. A fine pub that I've not been to before, and one clearly very popular with art students based at the studios nearby.
11th February 2026

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
