frog spawn in the garden by cam365pix
frog spawn in the garden

A neighbourhood frog has spawned in the puddles formed on the large sheet of tarpaulin laid out over part of my grandchildren's garden. They will soon have a lot of tadpoles to care for!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
328% complete

