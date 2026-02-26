Sign up
Photo 1197
frog spawn in the garden
A neighbourhood frog has spawned in the puddles formed on the large sheet of tarpaulin laid out over part of my grandchildren's garden. They will soon have a lot of tadpoles to care for!
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
26th February 2026 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
frogspawn
