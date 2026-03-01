Previous
sourdough by cam365pix
sourdough

My first attempt at making a sourdough bread. I'm pleased to say it was a edible, if a little chewy.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
