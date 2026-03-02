Previous
Magnolia by cam365pix
Photo 1199

Magnolia

The magnolia is coming into bloom. Signs of spring.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
