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Vintage cash register by cam365pix
Photo 1205

Vintage cash register

11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
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