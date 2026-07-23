Previous
Happy Life by cam365pix
Photo 1249

Happy Life

This quote from the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius came through on my social media feed yesterday and it seemed to fit this photo I took a couple of days ago very well.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Cam

@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact