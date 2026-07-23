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Previous
Photo 1249
Happy Life
This quote from the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius came through on my social media feed yesterday and it seemed to fit this photo I took a couple of days ago very well.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Cam
@cam365pix
Photography enthusiast living in southwest England, but born and raised in Suffolk. I'm making a return to the 365project community after a few years away...
1249
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Photo Details
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1
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365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
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Tags
sunset
,
meditation
,
meme
,
mindfulness
,
wellbeing
,
selfcare
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