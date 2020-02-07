Previous
Surviving the frost by cambridgedon
Surviving the frost

Always good to see the spring flowers making an appearance.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Mike Donnelly

@cambridgedon
Photographer based in Cambridge UK. I don't tend to specialise in my photography but I like to shoot landscapes, street and macro mostly and weddings...
