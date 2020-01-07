Previous
Next
City Guardian by camev
1 / 365

City Guardian

I became the owner of this gargoyle as part of a buy nothing shared economy group. I like how he keeps the city at bay from my apartment window.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Camev

@camev
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise