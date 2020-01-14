Previous
Shadows of winter by camev
8 / 365

Shadows of winter

Caught this with my cell phone in the way home from work. I might go back tomorrow with my real camera and try to do more with it.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Camev

@camev
