26 / 365
At least this little fella doesn't mind the cold.
First cold snap of the year. Took lots of icey shots today but this little fella provided a bit of colour. Anyone feeling Christmassy?
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
0
0
CAMMY636
ace
@cammy636
Located slap bang in middle England. Like a lot of people, have tried this project before but ending up with life getting in the...
26
