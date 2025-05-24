Sign up
2 / 365
Sands of the Sahara
I had always heard from my military husband that the desert is eerily beautiful. I never believed him until we went to Morocco two years ago. My husband captured this picture as I was walking across the sand- early sunrise.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Candace Scroggins
@candace_scrog
Tags
desert
morocco
sahara
