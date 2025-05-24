Previous
Sands of the Sahara
Sands of the Sahara

I had always heard from my military husband that the desert is eerily beautiful. I never believed him until we went to Morocco two years ago. My husband captured this picture as I was walking across the sand- early sunrise.
Candace Scroggins

@candace_scrog
