Kings Chair by candace_scrog
2 / 365

Kings Chair

Throwing back to when I hiked up to Kings Chair at 4 am! Watched the sun rise and sat in silence with others….
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Candace Scroggins

@candace_scrog
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, terrific scene! Welcome to 365. I'm looking forward to seeing your images.
May 27th, 2025  
