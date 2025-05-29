Previous
The Open Gate to Stillness by candace_scrog
4 / 365

The Open Gate to Stillness

A gravel path winds through an open gate into a wide, peaceful field bathed in green and yellow wildflowers under a moody, overcast sky.
*Taken in Tallassee, AL
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Candace Scroggins

@candace_scrog
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact