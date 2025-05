All Inclusive “Tweetment Resort”

I didn’t mean to open a resort, but apparently my backyard is now a 5-star avian all-inclusive. 🐦✨

We’ve got:

• 1 luxury birdbath spa

• 2 real estate options (birdhouses, but prime location)

• 3 all-you-can-eat buffets (worms, seeds, and vibes)



All I’m missing is a tiny concierge in a vest.



Reservations are full until fall. Please chirp back later. 😎🌿



#BirdResort #FeatheredFriends #AllInclusiveTweetment