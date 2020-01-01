Previous
Next
Day One by candy121
1 / 365

Day One

My New Years Resolution includes learning more about photography, post processing and consistently sharing my learning progress. This shot was taken during our walk this morning.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Candy

@candy121
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise