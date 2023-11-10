Growing Construction Industry Driving Middle East and Africa HVAC Market
A number of factors, such as the increasing requirement for energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, expanding construction industry, rising number of strict government regulations, growing tourism sector, and upcoming major events, are projected to boost the growth of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) HVAC market at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period (2019–2024). At this growth rate, the market size is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2024 from $7.8 billion in 2018.