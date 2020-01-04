Sign up
A Red Flower
It's been another dreary gray day in Indiana with some very light rain and light snowflakes flying around. Looking for some color today, I focused on a red flower inside my home.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Carla Smith
@carlasmith1990
I'm back for another 365 photography project after completing my first one in 2010. I enjoyed the project and the people that I followed...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
4th January 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
flower
,
indiana
Jim Dunn
Lovely color. the red pops!
January 4th, 2020
