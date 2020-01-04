Previous
Next
A Red Flower by carlasmith1990
4 / 365

A Red Flower

It's been another dreary gray day in Indiana with some very light rain and light snowflakes flying around. Looking for some color today, I focused on a red flower inside my home.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Carla Smith

@carlasmith1990
I'm back for another 365 photography project after completing my first one in 2010. I enjoyed the project and the people that I followed...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jim Dunn
Lovely color. the red pops!
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise