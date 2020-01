One Shot: A Hawk

I looked out my back window and saw a hawk visiting ran to get my Nikon with the long lens is it was sitting on the fence in the far corner of my property. As I prepared myself for disappointment, I told myself that by the time I stepped outside that it would fly away, so I knew I had be quiet and quick. As soon as the hawk noticed me with the camera, it flew to the trees behind me. One shot. It’s not the best, but it’s all I need for my picture of the day.