Textbook Caravan

I left my classes in the hands of a substitute so I could attend a Textbook Caravan in another city. I was able to walk around and look at a variety of textbooks and listen to a few presentations. I’m still not sure what books we will adopt next year as it’s a big decision. I wasn’t looking forward to going but enjoyed it as it was nice to visit on the bus with the three other high school teachers that went with me.