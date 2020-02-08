Previous
Basketball Day in Indiana by carlasmith1990
39 / 365

Basketball Day in Indiana

The Governor declared that it’s Basketball Day in Indiana. I’m watching the Pacers play tonight. After losing four games in a row, I’m hoping for a win.
Carla Smith

