Snow! by carlasmith1990
40 / 365

Snow!

One moment I look outside to the snow melting and then the next it snowing with great big white flakes.

I’ll need to shovel the drive. Again.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Carla Smith

@carlasmith1990
I'm back for another 365 photography project after completing my first one in 2010. I enjoyed the project and the people that I followed...
