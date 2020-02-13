Previous
Stopping by the Woods by carlasmith1990
Stopping by the Woods

Since I was up and dressed this morning for school that was cancelled, I put my boots on and walked to field behind my house to photographed the wooded area. I kept thinking of Robert Frost and his famous poem "Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening." Even though it was early morning, I felt like the wooded area must of looked like this. The speaker in Frost's poem went to the woods to escape just like I did. It's nice to have an eLearning Day as I'm just stressed with so many obligations.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
13th February 2020

Carla Smith

@carlasmith1990
I'm back for another 365 photography project after completing my first one in 2010. I enjoyed the project and the people that I followed...
