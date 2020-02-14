Previous
Happy Heart Day by carlasmith1990
45 / 365

Happy Heart Day

I received a card in the mail from my Dad and Mom this week, so I wanted to take a picture of it. I’m thanked my dad for the card, and I told him thank you and how grateful I am to get all of his cheery cards in the mail!
14th February 2020 14th Feb 20

Carla Smith

@carlasmith1990
I'm back for another 365 photography project after completing my first one in 2010. I enjoyed the project and the people that I followed...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica Murphy
Your parents are so sweet always have been
February 14th, 2020  
