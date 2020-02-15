Previous
Change Jar by carlasmith1990
46 / 365

Change Jar

I painted a plain clear Ball jar at craft time at the local library. It was fun and especially nice to visit with other people.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Carla Smith

Becca Hayes
Fun!
February 18th, 2020  
