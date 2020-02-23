Previous
But It’s Sunday! by carlasmith1990
53 / 365

But It’s Sunday!

I went to school to catch up on some work. Yes, it’s Sunday! Well, I tried to catch up. I shot this from my parking spot before I left the school. I usually arrive to school in the dark, so it’s a different view.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Carla Smith

@carlasmith1990
I'm back for another 365 photography project after completing my first one in 2010. I enjoyed the project and the people that I followed...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

