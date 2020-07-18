by carmadilla

Gijón, Asturias



All journeys start somewhere. Mine starts broken-hearted in a hotel room I can’t afford, in a city I was never supposed to know. Two weeks ago I was saying my goodbyes to an island I called home for 9 months, brushing the sand off my things and kissing the desert goodbye from the plane window with great relief. Flying high and blind, taking my chances on another love that would prove to deflate with miraculous speed and fire. As happy as I am not, my future self embraces me gently, whispers words of kindness and points North.



She reminds me: when bastards get you down, strap your boots on.



Here we go, packing and unpacking and repacking, rolling my little life up into square-shaped containers that I will carry with me on my back. For how long, through what weather, with whom ahead and in tow, through what scenery, towards what thoughts, pains, and miracles? I know not. This is the part where we need to be brave and remember that we can adapt and persevere through anything if we just keep trying.



I embrace the unknown and send a prayer above: Good Lord, show me The Way.



**

Link Wray - Rumble