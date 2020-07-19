by carmadilla

Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 901
Gijón, Asturias
My last evening in Gijón. Freeing my feet one more time - admiring them without blisters, all ten toenails intact. The prettiest they will look for a while I predict.
I met my first Pilgrim today. A German girl who is beginning the trail from here tomorrow, she is also alone and came to the decision a few days ago. Another woman, wild and free!
Leaving on a bus tomorrow for Irún. Wish me luck!
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carmadilla
@carmadilla
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
901
photos
6
followers
25
following
246% complete
View this month »
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
19th July 2020 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close