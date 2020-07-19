by carmadilla

Gijón, Asturias



My last evening in Gijón. Freeing my feet one more time - admiring them without blisters, all ten toenails intact. The prettiest they will look for a while I predict.



I met my first Pilgrim today. A German girl who is beginning the trail from here tomorrow, she is also alone and came to the decision a few days ago. Another woman, wild and free!



Leaving on a bus tomorrow for Irún. Wish me luck!



