by carmadilla
Photo 901

Gijón, Asturias

My last evening in Gijón. Freeing my feet one more time - admiring them without blisters, all ten toenails intact. The prettiest they will look for a while I predict.

I met my first Pilgrim today. A German girl who is beginning the trail from here tomorrow, she is also alone and came to the decision a few days ago. Another woman, wild and free!

Leaving on a bus tomorrow for Irún. Wish me luck!

carmadilla

