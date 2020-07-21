by carmadilla

Day 1: Irún-San Sebastián (16mi)



It was a surreal day. Out the door at 7:30, grabbed a croissant for the road and started following the route. Had to use my map app a few times as it wasn’t always well marked. After a mile the trail split — a choice between difficult/technical with panoramic views or lighter coastal way. Take a look at the picture and guess what i chose. I may have stopped halfway up from nausea (I have to get my trail legs back) but I made it and good Lord was it spectacular. The views, a 10. The weather, a 10. About this time I took the picture a big smile crept across my face. Only on your two feet can you get a view like this (this view). I fucking made it. Today.



I arrived finally to a small town called Pasajes for an ice cold Pepsi and overpriced plate of Galas y Gambas, muy soso. Hopped a small motor boat across the river for €.80 and found the Camino gated off from a landslide. Decision time. Took the bike route into town (there is a separate Camino for cyclists) which was a bit dull but allowed for people watching and seeing the city from the outside-in. San Sebastián is something like the Paris of Spain. I feel like a homeless wanderer, walking past the Swarovski shop looking like a genuine diamond in the rough.



My favorite encounter today was an un-creepy, friendly older man (that ratio is 1:2 today) who taught me some words in Euskara and told me of his 4 Camino journeys (the Northern route is his favorite!).



Now I am celebrating with a stroll through town, stopping for a drink and a pinxto (tapas, Basque style). Right now I’m having a glass of Txakolina (regional dry white wine) and a slice of tortilla. It’s not easy being alone in a bar, even more so as a woman. It can be lonely but I’m caring less and enjoying it more.



Cheers from my empty glass to yours (may it be full).