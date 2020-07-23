by carmadilla

Zarautz-Lastur



All day I think about it, then at night I say it.

Where did I come from, and what am I supposed to be doing?

I have no idea.

My soul is from everywhere, I’m sure of that, and I intend to end up there.

-Rumi



The three of us walk this trail together. Stray souls that met at the same junction at the same moment one day in July. What are we supposed to be doing here? Walking. Helping one another. I’ve got your back and you’ve got mine. For this short time we have.



Matilde and I picked up a German girl this morning and we walked together as 3 on this gloriously beautiful, body-killer of a day. We walked for nearly 10 hours, splitting off at the end towards our respective hostels. Mine, another 4k off the trail in the mountains because it’s the only place I could find.



In this remote hostel are only me and a lone Irish girl. We have our own rooms (dormitory style) and bathrooms which is fantastic. The owner cooked us dinner because the one restaurant here is closed. The Irish girl is having to make big decisions right now about her future. Why do we walk? To inspire new thoughts.



Earlier in the day we came to a crossroads in Zumaia. We chose to walk an extra couple of kilometers to see the coastal rock strata formations know as flysch. It was so stunning and inspiring, I have never seen anything like it. Today’s photo is from there. I will definitely come back one day to swim and take photos.



Today smelled of animal shit, eucalyptus, smoke, honeysuckle, cut grass, and pine trees. It sounded of footsteps on gravel, birdsong, bells on cows, tractors and edgers, kids playing, cats and chickens, ocean waves.



This trail is challenging and my body is screaming but I feel full of spirit and strong will to continue.