by carmadilla

Makina-Gerekitz



We merged with another pair and became five. Four nations, ten sore feet, sixteen long miles. It was the most adventurous and totally fun day so far. We stopped often for coffees and beers and mango popsicles, rests in the forest and once to play in a river.



Crossing over a stone bridge from the 16th century, wondering what royalty or ancient pilgrims had used this very same pathway. We look down at the river below — gentle and fresh. We all want the same thing: to unlace our shoes and soak our feet in the cold water. Do we have time? I release my backpack and run downhill to the water and the rest follow. We are kids in a stream, making animal-like sounds of pleasure and wanting to stay in this fairytale land forever.



The road to Guernica was never ending. We pushed and pushed until we finally reached town around 7pm. We still had another 5k to go and opted to bus it to the albuergue, following the owner’s advice. We wait for buses that don’t come and taxi companies that don’t answer. It’s a holiday, it’s Sunday, and now it’s 8 o’clock and we’re beat, no closer to our destination. Finally we have success and Carlos escorts us to Gerekitz. We talk about his brother in Florida and he shows me a wallet picture he took with his wife and two daughters over twenty years ago at a JC Penny in Miami. It’s strange to see his face in the picture as a younger man. I only recognize the eyes. The same ones which beam of pride now in the rear view mirror. Everything below is covered. Anonymous.



The night ends on the porch with two bottles of wine, four pizzas, and new friends from Germany and Spain. We learn words in Euskara and share our experiences, commiserate over our aches, learn about one another’s parts of the world.



The hostel owner is a riot. She is a hard, crusty older woman with a scratchy voice from a lifetime of smoking. The next morning she wakes us up blaring loud music followed by banging on our door. Tells us we need to be out in 30 minutes and to come eat our breakfast we paid for and then makes us wash our own dishes. We laugh about her for hours on the trail.

