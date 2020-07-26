by carmadilla

Sign up
Photo 908
Gerekitz-Bilbao (train from Lezama-Bilbao)
Me and the Guggenheim. I made it to Bilbao! Staying here for two days and then pushing onwards on the North. I have a plan and I think it's going to work.

Don't give up!
Don’t give up!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
carmadilla
@carmadilla
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
GaryW
Such an amazing, strong lady! How do you do this??
July 26th, 2020
