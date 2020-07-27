Previous
by carmadilla
Photo 909

Bilbao

We break apart and come back together. Reunite and then break apart again. Our goodbyes are given and received with an understanding that our time together was short but beloved. You must go on your way but I won’t forget you.

Plans change with the direction of the wind. What I decided on yesterday afternoon is no longer valid. I will not skip. I will carry on with a tent on my back instead, so I know I will have a home anywhere I wind up. So I can do this entire trail like I planned from the beginning. There is always a way. This is our Way.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

carmadilla

@carmadilla
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
249% complete

View this month »

