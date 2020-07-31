by carmadilla

At 83 he hasn’t a spring in his step anymore. His walk is more like a slow shuffle, his toenails are rotting but displayed openly in flip flops without care. I believe he could close his eyes for the remainder of his life and always find his way to anywhere. His steps move him into the future but are rooted to his past. A continuation along a well traveled line extending through the Picos of Asturias to African Sahara. Down central America in a Land Rover to a gold mind in Peru. When his car broke down, by foot through the Andes. To know the fishermen, shepherds, miners, and farmers. The third world, the workers, the hungry and poor. To know solidarity and sharing. To know a life that is humble but also that extends beyond itself and into something communal. He speaks to us about the importance of remaining out of the radar of our GPS controlled world — A privileged world that remains so because it keeps the third world chained to a whipping post. He remind us that everything this beautiful albergue was built without one Euro of support from the Church or government but from the support of pilgrims. He believes in the generosity of man if we can only learn to see.



We sit together and have potato soup and lentils with blood sausage. We pass the bread and the wine and talk about the albergue and walking and make jokes and share stories. This is a meeting ground for nearly all of us who started in or around Irún. Short run-ins or shared walks along the trails — our paths all merge here on these fertile grounds.



The Camino de Santiago is an important Camino, says Father Ernesto, but the Camino de La Vida es mas importante. The Camino of life is more important. We must learn what it is for each of us and follow it always.



***



The photo was taken in the afternoon when I stopped for water. A family gifted me a liter of water and lemons from their tree.