by carmadilla

Santander-Queveda



Maintain distance. Fitting message for today. I lost the knuckleheads and pushed 35k, solo. Maybe that decision was a little mad but there were few options between locations and I chose camping with showers. I’m outside of Altamira where the famous prehistoric cave paintings were made and discovered. I was planning to visit the museum (which features replicas) but alas, it’s closed tomorrow. I’ll have to add it to my list to return.



So I’m sitting in the grass eating Twix and drinking Mahou beer in a lovely campground all by my lovely lonesome. Feeling good, feeling strong, feeling content with my decision for the day.



I wonder why I push myself sometimes. Why I make myself suffer. I think because it empowers and strengthens and weakens the fear.