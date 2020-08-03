by carmadilla

Dear Pilgrim:

Give thanks for twelve things before continuing your journey.



For my feet who have endured too much weight and asphalt these days.



For my legs who grow stronger every day and are my power.



For my motivation that comes from some mysterious place I know not.



For the old man in the cafe this afternoon who spends his remaining years writing letters to people all of the world (and soon me). For keeping the art alive.



For my pilgrim shell I finally got today and strapped to my pack. For the commitment.



For shade trees on hot afternoons.



For my map app which saves me everyday and ensures I follow the yellow marked road.



For time’s healing powers.



For the people who make an effort to yell ‘Buen Camino!’ from their car windows, front doors, bikes, and park benches.



For being able to eat ice cream twice a day and not feeling guilty.



For my family who are my only roots, who keep me supported in any weather.



For the higher power.





Dear reader:

Please give thanks for twelve things sometime before day’s end.