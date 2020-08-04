Previous
Next
by carmadilla
Photo 917

Further down this very river, where Cantabria meets Asturias, we sat on the rocks and shared your homemade chorizo and lomo. It wasn’t that long ago. You cut slices for me sitting on a log and we broke bread together. The water was too cold to swim or maybe we were too hesitant that day when everything was heightened.

It was the last innocent moment before it started it’s very real journey down the drain. Before the sandcastle was wiped out by the tide.

Don’t build it too close to the shore, I said. Trust me, you said.

From this point, I must walk towards you before I can walk away from you.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

carmadilla

@carmadilla
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise