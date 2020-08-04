by carmadilla

Further down this very river, where Cantabria meets Asturias, we sat on the rocks and shared your homemade chorizo and lomo. It wasn’t that long ago. You cut slices for me sitting on a log and we broke bread together. The water was too cold to swim or maybe we were too hesitant that day when everything was heightened.



It was the last innocent moment before it started it’s very real journey down the drain. Before the sandcastle was wiped out by the tide.



Don’t build it too close to the shore, I said. Trust me, you said.



From this point, I must walk towards you before I can walk away from you.

