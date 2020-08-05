Previous
by carmadilla
Photo 918

Colombres-Poo (camp / Playa San Martín)

Nearly 18 miles today. It’s still proving to be challenging to find accommodations. The albergues and camping in Llanes were all full. I’m so grateful I have this tent.

Bathed in the beach down below and camped up on this cliffs. The stars were amazing.
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
