by carmadilla

Photo 918
Colombres-Poo (camp / Playa San Martín)
Nearly 18 miles today. It’s still proving to be challenging to find accommodations. The albergues and camping in Llanes were all full. I’m so grateful I have this tent.
Bathed in the beach down below and camped up on this cliffs. The stars were amazing.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
carmadilla
@carmadilla
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
