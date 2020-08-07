by carmadilla

Piñales-Isla



The inside of an albergue. This one was in the town of Isla and cost €8.40 for a bunk bed and breakfast. Upon arrival you must leave your shoes outside and then meet the hospitalerto (volunteer) who takes your information (ID/passport), money, and stamps your credential (Pilgrim passport which allows for proof of your journey to the albergues and also allows you to receive a formal certificate in Santiago de Compostela). Then they give you a small package that consists of one disposable fitted sheet and pillowcase for your mattress (covid protector). Sanitizer is everywhere. Often they will spray down our bags with disinfectant and ask that we go straight to the shower before resting.



The breakfast here not marvelous: a packaged croissant, one small toast with jam, a juice box and coffee. Most if us supplemented with food from our bags. Often the breakfasts are more substantial but it’s always a surprise. This morning I was out by 8am.



I had arrived to the beautiful town of Isla overheated and tired and bought a popsicle across from an albergue. The albergues were all full so I was planning to camp, a real bummer because I was so sweaty and needed a shower. Sitting there, another pilgrim approached me with a sympathetic look and we began with the standard pilgrim greeting: Where did you come from today? Are you going to all the way to Santiago? How many days have you been walking? What country are you from? Where are you staying tonight?



Yes, to Santiago and beyond if the trail allows.

I lose track of time. Two and a half weeks?

The US.

Camping, I say as I shrug. Everything is full.



By some strange chance, this man has just changed albergues and given up his place in the other. Call them, he says, and tell them Holger is no longer coming. By some strange chance, I am in the albergue twenty minutes later with a bed. I shower, rest, and then to the supermarket. I find others on the beach and we go out for cider and pizza. We take a walk at to the cliffs and talk about our reasons for this journey which are often heartbreaking. Many of us are here with broken hearts, in need of reflection and change in their lives, to be around others after solitary confinement in quarantine, to find answers, to walk off pain, to enjoy the beauty.



The trail gives what you need.