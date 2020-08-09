by carmadilla

Villaviciosa-Deva



Stamping my Credential at a sweet little chapel along the way.



Today I entered the area of Asturias where I will be teaching this coming year. In the first if the towns a nice man escorted me to where the trail exits the town. He was from the Canary Islands and spends his summers here. People often go out of their way to guide us along and speak of the trail to come.



The next of my encounters was a group of Spaniards at a restaurant — the only in this rural town where I will also be teaching. We make friends easily as it tends to happen on the Camino. People are curious and friendly and in a place of happiness.



The Way places people in my path and so I look at these encounters as blessings that reassure me things are going as they should. Small tokens of good luck ahead. And upon entering Gijón this morning, where I will be living: Café Texas!