by carmadilla

Salinas-Muros



Libi started surfing when she was 35, my current age, because growing up in Basque country it wasn’t so common or accepted for girls to surf. Now she surfs every week with a group of women and is here in Salinas to surf alone for a few days. We are roommates here in this surf hostel and have a lovey conversation in the morning. We both see the other as doing something brave and beautiful and compare trekking with waves, the camino with currents, oceans and mountains as representations of life. I feel renewed after meeting her and carry on my way in better spirits.



I take a coastal way off the Camino through a park displaying ancient anchors and find this stunning sculpture on the edge of a rock.



Later in the day I meet another German boy who also started in Irún around the same time as me. I had seen him around and he had heard stories about me from along the way, but this was our first walk and talk. Germans keep leaving a great impression on me, their kindness and sense of humor, love for quality, their stubborn determination.



We are a community of walkers, a family of caminantes, the Northerners. We reunite and change form as new

Pilgrims enter. We share wine and chocolate and laughs into the evening.