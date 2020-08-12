by carmadilla

The rain came down finally. After three weeks of beautiful weather the clouds released. It started as fine drops but by late morning it grew heavy and rain gear came out. I covered my pack and beltbag but went jacketless because the rain felt good and sweat inside a rain coat is often more uncomfortable. Thankfully it was a short hike to the albergue and we were able to wash and dry our clothes, sharing loads with others.



It’s been a very social couple of days and I’m falling behind on writing because of it. I’m blessed to meet new and interesting people and am enjoying life.



More details soon. Blessings to you all.



Passing on a beautiful saying from my aunt:



Sky above me

Earth below me

Fire with me

