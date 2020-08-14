by carmadilla

Cueva-Navia



It was a quiet walking day, mostly alone with a coffee break with a Russian friend and later a Coke break. Restaurant owners are understanding of Pilgrims as we often order a drink and eat from our own food bags. I brought jamón, cheese, bread, and fruit and make a bocadillo while I drool over my friend’s salad. In Asturias the portion sizes are out of control huge and her plate is beaming with huge slices of perfectly ripened tomatoes, white asparagus, olives and carrots. It’s her last day so she is celebrating and we continue that celebration to our albergue.



Damen and I go for provisions and together we make a big fresh salad for the group plus hummus, a tortilla, bread and wine. We invite a cyclist to join us and he buys a few bottles of good Asturian cider. We have fun making practice pours, or culíns, for one another. Cider is life in this region and for a proper pour one assumes a dramatic stance and angle which normally results in losing 1/4 of the bottle on the floor (or in our case the sink). I am gifted a tapón for making a good poor.



Our new cycling friend is on his 6th day. In the same distance that has taken me over three weeks walking he covers in six days. He will be in Santiago in day 9 while I will be there something like day 35. The same trip by bus could likely be covered in a half day. We are all seeing the same world pass is by but at ever different speeds.