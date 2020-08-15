by carmadilla

Navia-Ribadeo



It rains off and on today in heavy amounts. The walking is long but beautiful along the coast. The opera singer catches up and we spend the last 9km walking together. We stop at the last beach of Asturias and decide to take a final swim. Backpacks and boots in the sand we hobble into the water with pain in our feet that soon turns to rejoice. The water feels cold and healing to our beaten and inflamed bodies.



We cross the bridge into Ribadeo and into Galicia. Somehow I have made it to the final region of the journey. Galicia is where Santiago de Compostela lies and I will be there in less than 10 days. The journey so far had been made in small etapas, or stages, and I haven’t taken many moments to look at the big picture to see the end. It is an impactful moment, crossing this bridge and I thank the higher power and both of my grandmas for walking alongside of me. I feel them all looking out.