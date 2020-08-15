Previous
Next
by carmadilla
Photo 928

Navia-Ribadeo

It rains off and on today in heavy amounts. The walking is long but beautiful along the coast. The opera singer catches up and we spend the last 9km walking together. We stop at the last beach of Asturias and decide to take a final swim. Backpacks and boots in the sand we hobble into the water with pain in our feet that soon turns to rejoice. The water feels cold and healing to our beaten and inflamed bodies.

We cross the bridge into Ribadeo and into Galicia. Somehow I have made it to the final region of the journey. Galicia is where Santiago de Compostela lies and I will be there in less than 10 days. The journey so far had been made in small etapas, or stages, and I haven’t taken many moments to look at the big picture to see the end. It is an impactful moment, crossing this bridge and I thank the higher power and both of my grandmas for walking alongside of me. I feel them all looking out.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

carmadilla

@carmadilla
Completed 365 in 2010-2011. Back for more, albeit sporadically. Documenting life through photo and haiku in attempts to remember things I once knew. -Carly
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise