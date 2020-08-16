by carmadilla

Ribadeo-Vilanova de Lourenzá



My shadow and me.



This morning I see more familiar faces at breakfast. We decide to visit Playa de Catedrales, a national monument of sea caves and natural arches which can be visited at low tide (with a reservation). We walk the beach with backpacks, some stop to swim but it’s too cold for me in the early morning with overcast skies. I lay on the rocks avoiding the masses and continue waking up with the sun.



The remainder of the day is something new. We don’t follow the Camino because we are too far off from our detour so instead we make our own way to Lourenzá through the mountains where only the occasional car or cyclist pass. It’s totally quiet and lovely and feels adventurous. At times the inclines are dramatic but I huff and puff my way up. By no my body knows how to react and what to expect. It’s tired but strong and I think about the importance of attitude. Whether you choose to bitch and moan or find the silver lining is up to you.



The skies threaten to release but never do so we get lucky today. We arrive to town at a reasonable hour for once and I have plenty of time for an ice cream and a siesta before social hour.