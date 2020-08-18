Previous
by carmadilla
Photo 931

Gontán-Vilalba

The day was spent walking through flat monotonous countryside. Fogged in, it was hard to tell the time of day or grasp the surroundings. One of the most boring walks but good companionship and easy walking for a change. We stayed a hotel for lack of albergue options and I was able to take a hot bath and sleep in a real bed with sheets. We had snacks and wine, good conversation, and bad tv in the room with a view of a medieval tower out the window. Good weather is on the horizon as we approach our final week.

This was an interesting cemetery we passed outside a cafe where we waited out a heavy pour.
carmadilla

