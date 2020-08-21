by carmadilla

Sobrado los Monxes-Saucedo



The rain started in the morning as a cold mist and went for hours, picking up strength along the way. I had to stop to change into pants and add layers because of the cold. Bandana up to keep my nose and face warm. Head down, watching my steps to avoid mud sludge and puddles. Head down to maintain a mindless state to avoid thinking of the discomfort. Breathing with my steps and stick, creating a rhythm to propel me through this.



The skies clear by noon and the Northern Way merges with the French. I start to feel the end of my journey. The North is no longer my guide and I say goodbye to it and give thanks. Now I join with hundreds of others coming from different directions across Spain. Here we funnel into the Way that leads us to the tomb of Santiago, to the heavenly Cathedral, to the end of our pilgrimage.



In Arzúa I am exhausted by the morning conditions and I stop at a restaurant to order lunch which I rarely do anymore (normally I picnic). A huge, delicious salad with bread an a tapa with my Albariño (white wine from Galicia). I am full and warm and feel alive again.



On the road to Saucedo I meet a Catalán man and we talk about his Caminos and American politics (it’s only a matter of time before people ask). After 32k, I pull into Saucedo, meet with friends, and decompress. Tomorrow is the big day. Only 27k to Santiago. It doesn’t feel real yet.