by carmadilla

Saucedo-Santiago de Compostela



On day 33 I reach the official end of my pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela via the Camino de Norte.



Starting in Irún a little over a month ago I remember laying on my hotel bed the morning of departure, saying a prayer to the Protector. Asking her for a safe journey, healthy feet, hips, legs, knees, shoulders, back, heart, mind. I ask her to help to heal my spirits.



At Monte de Goza I am with a group of Pilgrims who I have known for various lengths of time and we see the city down below us. We make a final rest with peanut butter and chocolate begin our descent. It’s hard to know how to feel. Time moves slowly and quickly at once. Are we ever prepared?



I let the others pass me by and stop at the tunnel that opens to the main plaza where the Cathedral lies. There is a man playing bagpipes and the sound in the tunnel mixed with the emotions and anticipation of the final moments, the final steps, is powerful. I know this man plays for everyone everyday but for the minute I stand near him I let him play for me. I let more pilgrims and tourists pass and in the quiet between travelers I step back into the stream and let the drama of the Cathedral’s reveal capture me.



I stand before it, alone and in silence, and it is as stunning as anything I’ve ever seen. The sky is bright blue and sun is beaming in the background of this ancient work of art that people built with their own hands so long ago. I let the tears come and stand humbly with my mountain stick and say a deep prayer of gratitude. I think of all the pilgrims who have stood here too including my Aunt not long ago. I think of the collective emotions. I think of the reasons we all have made for our own journeys and how they have collected here in a prayer.



The Camino may be over but shed not a tear dear reader! My journey will continue for several more days as I make my way to the End of the Earth: Finisterre. On the trail I learned from other travelers that there are two kinds of pilgrims — those who end in Santiago and those who end in Finisterre. I know I am the latter and must go to the end of the end if I’ve made it this far. So keep your laces tied for a few more days and see what’s to come.



***

This picture is merely to show how proud I am of my feet and how far they have carried me. Without a single bister!!

