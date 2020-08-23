by carmadilla

Santiago de Compostela





In the morning I go for my Compostela, the certificate of completion for one’s pilgrimage on the Camino. In the official office you must show proof you have hiked (at least) the last 100km of the Camino with stamps on your Credential passport. Along the way you collect at least 1 at albergues, bars, and churches. The Compostela is awarded to those who have chosen to hike (loosely) for spiritual or religious reasons.



My Compostela stated my name in Latin: Carolam.



I enter the Cathedral for the first time today to pay respects along centuries of other pilgrims to the bones of St. James. I am not Catholic nor am Insure the bones are his but I feel the importance of this act and follow along. Inside the Cathedral is undergoing major restoration and so the entire front alter is hidden from view. I walk along the corridors and peripheries and visit the Chapel of the Peregrino (Pilgrim) which is exquisite. I light a candle and say a prayer.



The rest of the afternoon is spent indulging in treats: Torta de Santiago (almond cake), pulpo a la gallega (octopus with paprika and olive oil), Ribadeo wine, and ice cream. I take a stroll through a lovely park and a rest back at the hostel. That evening I attend a mass at the Cathedral for Pilgrims. We wait in line for an hour to ensure a place which is limited because of the restoration work and Covid requirements. Galicia appears to be one of the strictest regions in Spain. We had to register with the officials before entering the region in case they should need to track us. In top of that the streets are heavily policed and bars close at 1pm (quite early for Spain).



After mass I meet friends for a second goodbye and we enjoy a fantastic array of tapas and have the best time. It had been so long since I remember sharing an evening with people I enjoy so much, with conversation (and food) that engages so much.



We say goodbyes with full, nostalgic hearts.