by carmadilla
Santiago de Compostela-Negreira camp

On to Finisterre. My backpack goes back on and we continue our journey to the Atlantic coast.

I make new friends and we stop at this medieval bridge where we find a beautiful river below. We all decide to swim, a true pleasure for any pilgrim. The water is very cold but feels amazing on sore calves and feet. We lay out in the sun to dry and carry on. A late lunch of a giant slice of empanada de atún and a beer and we head out to find a place to camp. The evening is calm and we watch it fade from a grassy pasture under an oak tree. The night is cold and we wake up covered in morning dew.
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wonderful structure, so appealing in its construction and form!
August 26th, 2020  
