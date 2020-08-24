by carmadilla

Santiago de Compostela-Negreira camp



On to Finisterre. My backpack goes back on and we continue our journey to the Atlantic coast.



I make new friends and we stop at this medieval bridge where we find a beautiful river below. We all decide to swim, a true pleasure for any pilgrim. The water is very cold but feels amazing on sore calves and feet. We lay out in the sun to dry and carry on. A late lunch of a giant slice of empanada de atún and a beer and we head out to find a place to camp. The evening is calm and we watch it fade from a grassy pasture under an oak tree. The night is cold and we wake up covered in morning dew.