by carmadilla

This is where my journey ends, in the small fishing village of Muxía on the Costa da Morte, the Coast of Death. It was given this name from the high number of shipwrecks which occurred along this rocky coast. The clouds and fog sometimes hide the land entirely and the weather shifts in an instant. Many people believe this coast has special spirits, some even think it is possible to communicate with the dead here. The Romans called this the end of the earth, (Finisterre). Whatever you believe, if you are a pilgrim who ventures beyond Santiago, this is the End of the Camino. I have traveled nearly 950 kilometers and at last I stop here too.



At first I arrived to Finisterre but because of bad weather and a strong hippie scene I fully accept and appreciate but do not feel at home with, I moved on to Muxía. My last day was a very long 28k hike but arriving here immediately felt right. The energy is tranquil and quiet. I will stay here a few days to really rest and reflect before I move on to my next chapter.



In a few words this has been a journey of a lifetime and I truly feel blessed to carry it with me forever. Father Ernesto said the Way of the Camino is a profound one but the Way of Life is the most important. We must carry with us the lessons it has taught us. Walk through life with integrity and admiration, kindness and generosity, humbleness and prayer. We carry on seeking meaning and sometimes we are lucky to find glimpses of it. Suffering up a steep ascent it comes in a grand lookout over the Cantabrian sea. Whipped by the wind and rain it comes in the rays of the sun which dry away the evidence. The weight and knots we carry in our hearts are momentarily undone and released by the friendship and kindness of others. The fact that we carried ourselves so far will always be a reminder of our strength and perseverance.



I thank you for the kindness you too have shown me on my pilgrimage. For the encouragement and times you walked with me in spirit. I hope you make you own pilgrimage one day in whatever it is you choose to seek and follow, on whatever scale it may be.



I leave you with a poem a pilgrim shared with me:



BY LOUIS MACNEICE

If we could get the hang of it entirely

It would take too long;

All we know is the splash of words in passing

And falling twigs of song,

And when we try to eavesdrop on the great

Presences it is rarely

That by a stroke of luck we can appropriate

Even a phrase entirely.



If we could find our happiness entirely

In somebody else’s arms

We should not fear the spears of the spring nor the city’s

Yammering fire alarms

But, as it is, the spears each year go through

Our flesh and almost hourly

Bell or siren banishes the blue

Eyes of Love entirely.



And if the world were black or white entirely

And all the charts were plain

Instead of a mad weir of tigerish waters,

A prism of delight and pain,

We might be surer where we wished to go

Or again we might be merely

Bored but in brute reality there is no

Road that is right entirely.